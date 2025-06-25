German company to build dry mix plant in Zhambyl region

The project involves building a modern plant using local raw materials, with a total investment of 30.5 million US dollars and a design capacity of 225,000 tons per year. The facility will create 100 permanent jobs. It is expected that 80% of the output will be supplied to Kazakhstan’s domestic market, while 20% will be exported to EAEU countries and Central Asia.

Knauf already holds a license to extract gypsum at the Ulken-Burultau deposit, which contains proven reserves of 84 million tons, ensuring long-term raw material supply. Construction will begin in phases, starting with a mineral processing line, after all required examinations are completed.

Chairman Ospankulov emphasized the importance of the new plant for strengthening the region’s industrial potential:

“Projects of this scale, especially those involving global leaders like Knauf, are the result of our systematic efforts to create an attractive and stable investment environment. We believe this new production facility will not only supply the local market with high-quality materials but also enhance Kazakhstan’s export potential,” he said.

In turn, Representative Blumhardt expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side and confidence in the project’s successful implementation.

“Kazakhstan is a priority market for our regional business development. The country offers a strong raw material base, a growing market, and a welcoming investment climate. We are pleased to continue expanding our presence and contribute to the growth of the construction sector,” noted the Knauf representative.

