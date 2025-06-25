Kazakhstan to build second line of Beineu–Bozoy–Shymkent gas pipeline

“The Government is currently exploring various options for gasification, including the use of domestic gas resources and imports from neighboring countries. To supply gas to the Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions, plans are underway to implement the second stage of the Saryarka main gas pipeline from Astana to Kokshetau, followed by the third stage to Petropavlovsk. The fourth stage will involve the construction of two compressor stations to boost the pipeline’s capacity from 606,000 to 801,000 cubic meters per hour,” said the Prime Minister.

He noted that the project provides for the construction of a second line of the Beineu–Bozoy–Shymkent gas pipeline, designed to transport up to 15 billion cubic meters of gas annually. To support its implementation, agreements were signed in Qatar on February 13–14 this year with the Qatari investor Power International Holding.

“Construction and installation work is already underway on the first stage, which involves building a 1,450-kilometer pipeline with three new compressor stations and a capacity of up to 10 billion cubic meters per year. The second stage will add three more compressor stations, increasing capacity to 15 billion cubic meters annually. As of now, the project is progressing in line with the approved schedule,” Olzhas Bektenov added.

As reported earlier, LLP Ural Oil and Gas, the operator of Kazakhstan’s Rozhkovskoye gas and condensate field, plans to raise annual gas output to 700 million cubic meters with the commissioning of three additional wells.