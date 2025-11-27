Georgia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Romania to sign Caspian-Black Sea corridor agreement

The agreement, to be signed in December, will involve Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Romania.

Kvrivishvili said the initiative will establish a multimodal corridor from the Caspian region to the European Union, enhancing connectivity, diversifying access routes, and strengthening regional transport resilience.

Looking ahead to 2026, Georgia’s transport priorities include completing the Anaklia deep-sea port, modernizing its locomotive and freight fleet, finalizing the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, and implementing unified digital services for both public and private sectors. These measures are expected to significantly increase capacity, improve efficiency, and reduce rail transit times across the country by 30%.

Coordinated financing is essential to fully unlock the transport and logistics potential of Central Asia, the Caspian region, the South Caucasus, and the Black Sea, Kvrivishvili said.

She added that Georgia plans to invest $7 billion in major transport, logistics, and infrastructure projects by 2032.

Achieving this goal, she said, will require not only the involvement of international financial institutions, whose expertise and long-term capital are indispensable, but also greater mobilization of private sector investments. “Only through coordinated public-private partnerships can modern, efficient, and sustainable networks be built to meet the needs of today’s global economy, Kvrivishvili said.

