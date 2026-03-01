Uzbek-Tajik business ties surge as enterprise count reaches new milestone

“This demonstrates the high level of business activity among our entrepreneurs. At the same time, over 130 enterprises with Uzbek capital operate in Tajikistan,” Emomali Rahmon said.

He expressed hope for the further expansion of Uzbek business participation in joint projects in Tajikistan.

Emomali Rahmon also noted significant potential for expanding bilateral cooperation in industry, energy, and agriculture, highlighting promising areas, including mining, metallurgy, mechanical engineering, light industry, food production, and construction.

On March 26, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, held talks in Tashkent and participated in the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council