Georgia records 6% increase in visitors from Kazakhstan

According to Georgia's National Tourism Administration, Kazakhstan placed seventh among the leading source countries for visitors to Georgia, behind Russia, Türkiye, Armenia, Israel, Azerbaijan, and Ukraine.

Overall, Georgia recorded 2.73 million international visits during the first six months of 2026, a 2.7 percent decrease year over year. However, the number of tourist visits edged up by 0.1 percent, reaching 2,272,964.

Among Georgia's key tourism markets, the strongest growth in visitor numbers came from Germany (26.2%), Ukraine (22.7%), Poland (17.4%), China (16.7%), and Kazakhstan (6%).

In contrast, the sharpest decline was recorded among visitors from Iran, where arrivals fell by 48.7 percent. Tourist numbers also declined from Israel (14.4%), Armenia (8%), Uzbekistan (4%), and Türkiye (1.5%).

Georgian authorities attributed the overall decrease in international visits to the escalating security situation in the Middle East and disruptions to regional air travel.

Meanwhile, visits from European Union countries, including the United Kingdom, increased by 23 percent, reaching 249,201 during the reporting period.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Georgia move to electronic freight transport permits.