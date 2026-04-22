Georgia earns $830 million from tourism in Q12025

The European Union countries made a significant contribution, accounting for 17% of total tourism revenues. Income from EU tourists grew by 36.4% to reach $140.7. An increase was also recorded from Turkiye (up 12.2%, to $120.1 million) and Ukraine (up 34.2%, to $45.3 million).

At the same time, amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, a decline in income from Israeli tourists is observed - down by 13.4%, to $98.9 million. Negative dynamics also persist in relation to Russia, with revenues from Russian visitors decreasing by 12.3% to $124.3 million.

Among other countries, which contributed to travel revenues' increase are Azerbaijan ($48.1 million), Armenia ($28.8 million), Belarus ($16.2 million), Saudi Arabia ($12.9 million), and Iran ($9.7 million). Revenues from other countries’ tourists reached $185.0 million.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Thailand had decided to reduce the duration of visa-free stay for foreign nationals from 60 to 30 days.