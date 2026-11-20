The Georgian government announced the decision, ordering national flags to be flown at half-mast nationwide.

🇬🇪Georgia declares 22 November 2026 a national day of mourning for victims of the Ponichala building collapse https://t.co/ejNBk7Uly0 — 1tv.ge (@GPBroadcaster) November 20, 2026

The explosion occurred on November 19 following a natural gas leak on the fifth floor of a residential building in Tbilisi's Ponichala district. The blast partially destroyed the building, killing six people and injuring five others.

The cause and epicenter of the explosion have been identified. Authorities determined that a gas heater triggered the blast.

According to a resident of the fifth-floor apartment, he tried to switch on the gas heater that night and subsequently turned it off. The blast occurred when he tried to restart the appliance the following morning.

🇬🇪Rescuers pull young girl from rubble in Ponichala https://t.co/xqSoex7AO6 — 1tv.ge (@GPBroadcaster) November 19, 2026

Earlier, we wrote that a Houthi attack targeting a tower in Riyadh’s financial district damaged several floors of the building and neighboring structures, with no injuries reported.