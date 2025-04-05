Geologists receive state awards on behalf of President of Kazakhstan

This year, Geologist's Day is celebrated as part of the Year of Vocational Jobs. Following the President’s instructions, a new honorary title "Honored geologist of Kazakhstan," was established as a high recognition of the work of industry professionals.

"This year, for the first time in the history of our country, a state award for geologists has been introduced. This is a high appreciation from the President for your contribution to the country's economic development. Special thanks to the industry veterans who pass on invaluable knowledge, experience, and the best traditions of the profession to the new generation of specialists," congratulated Olzhas Bektenov.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of geology in the country's economic structure.

As of 2024, Kazakhstan’s geological study covers over 2 million square kilometers, accounting for about 74% of the total area. Thanks to state-supported geological exploration, 38 new promising deposits were discovered last year. This year, the Kuirektykol site in the Karaganda region was discovered, containing over 800,000 tons of rare earth metals, while the forecasted resources, including cerium and lanthanides, are estimated at more than 935,000 tons.

"Today, the President has set important tasks for the geological community regarding the in-depth study of hydrocarbon potential. Kazakhstan has allocated 15 sedimentary basins, with the largest being the Caspian Basin, which holds about 80% of the country’s resource base. Developing the under-explored basins offers significant opportunities for increasing the resource base and attracting investment," emphasized Olzhas Bektenov.

There is also a focus on training highly qualified professionals for the industry. Universities are aligning their educational programs with real-world production, and students are gaining hands-on experience through internships at state geological exploration sites. Thanks to these support measures, the number of graduates has more than doubled over the past two years.

Following the President’s instructions, state funding for geological work will be increased starting this year.

