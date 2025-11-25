Gennady Golovkin says he will make every effort for boxing development

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations to Gennady Golovkin on his election as president of World Boxing, describing the decision a ‘recognition of the renowned athlete’s contribution to the promotion of world boxing, his professionalism, and impeccable reputation,’

The Kazakh President highlighted Golovkin’s contribution to the development of world sports, while proudly representing Kazakhstan’s boxing school with its richest traditions, as well as helping establish Kazakhstan’s reputation as a major boxing nation.

Your path has been marked by numerous brilliant victories. It is a story of strength of spirit, resilience, and discipline - one that inspires millions of young people not only in Kazakhstan, but far beyond our country’s borders. Without any doubt, your name is inscribed in the history of world boxing, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State also hailed the renowned athlete’s work in the post of president of the National Olympic Committee.

Your managerial achievements also deserve special recognition. In acknowledgment of your athletic merits, I proposed your candidacy for the position of president of the National Olympic Committee. We are grateful for the extensive work you have carried out within a short period of time, cooperating with national federations in all sports disciplines. You succeeded in establishing effective collaboration with the International Olympic Committee, stated the President.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Gennady Golovkin now has major challenges to complete in his role as head of World Boxing.

You are now entering a new phase in your activity, particularly in sports work. You have been elected president of World Boxing - a new international boxing federation. The work is only beginning, and there is a great deal to be done. It should be noted that for the first time, a representative of Kazakhstan is to head a global sports organization. I am assured that your professional vision will help elevate the organization to a new level and open new horizons for the development of boxing, stressed the Head of State.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President awarded Gennady Golovkin the Order of Barys, 1st Class, for his outstanding services to national sports.

In turn, Gennady Golovkin thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the high recognition, trust, and support, promising to make every effort to further develop boxing and strengthen its position both in Kazakhstan and globally.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Gennady Golovkin has been elected president of World Boxing, becoming the first Kazakhstani to lead an international sports federation.