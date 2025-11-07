Gennady Golovkin participates in Olympism 365 Commission meeting in Lausanne

The event was held as part of the IOC Commissions Week and the Fit for the Future (F4F) consultations — an initiative led by IOC President Kirsty Coventry aimed at renewing policies and enhancing governance within the Olympic Movement.

During the meeting, Gennady Golovkin took part in thematic discussion groups that explored key pillars of the Olympism 365 concept — athlete development, Olympic Games organization, sustainability, the role of sport in building a better world, audience engagement, and sustainable financing.

The format featured a series of 45-minute interactive sessions with participant rotation.

Golovkin emphasized the importance of viewing sport as an effective tool for education, health, and leadership — particularly for youth, refugees, and vulnerable groups. He also expressed readiness to foster partnerships with international organizations, government bodies, and civil society.

“The modern Olympic Movement calls for continuous renewal and open dialogue. The Fit for the Future consultations unite the experiences and perspectives of representatives from around the world to find joint solutions that foster the sustainable development of sport and strengthen its core values,” said Golovkin.

The NOC President also highlighted the importance of ensuring that each program under the Olympism 365 and Olympic Solidarity initiatives delivers tangible impact in the areas of inclusion, climate, equality, and sustainability.

Earlier, it was reported that Golovkin emerged as a top nominee for the International Boxing Hall of Fame of 2026.