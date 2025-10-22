Gennady Golovkin meets with President of Bahrain Boxing Federation

The meeting was held ahead of the 3rd Asian Youth Games, which will take place in Manama from October 22 till 31, 2025.

The two sides discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation and advance the strategic development of boxing in both countries. They also focused on organizing joint training camps for young athletes and promoting a regular exchange of experience and modern coaching methods between the national teams of Kazakhstan and Bahrain.

Rashid Isa Fleifel expressed his interest in enhancing cooperation with Kazakhstan in developing boxing. He reaffirmed his readiness to deepen the partnership and invited Gennady Golovkin to visit the training facilities where athletes are making their final preparations for the 2025 Asian Youth Games.

Boxing competitions at the upcoming Games are set to begin on October 23.

