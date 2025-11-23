Gennady Golovkin meets with Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Italy

The two sides discussed the Kazakh national team’s participation in the Milan–Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games during the meeting.

Yerbolat Sembayev confirmed his readiness to provide the necessary support to the Kazakh delegation during the 2026 Olympic Games.

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will be held from February 6 till 22 across several regions of Italy, featuring competitions in 16 sports and more than 100 medal events.

Gennady Golovkin thanked the ambassador for his support and warm reception.

At the end of the meeting, Yerbolat Sembayev expressed his support for Golovkin’s candidacy in the upcoming World Boxing presidential elections, emphasizing Kazakhstan’s important contribution to the development of international sports cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Gennady Golovkin expresses a wish to return for one last fight in Kazakhstan.