Gennady Golovkin meets with Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Bin Faisal to expand sports collaboration

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation, exchanging experience in organizing sporting events, and exploring prospects for further collaboration across different sports disciplines.

The parties reviewed the outcomes of the recent joint training camps held in Astana for the national teams of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia, noting that their success was reflected in the teams’ strong performances at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain.

They also discussed the possibility of arranging an official visit by the Saudi NOC delegation to Kazakhstan and holding further joint training camps, including those focused on winter sports.

Special attention during the meeting was devoted to the development of boxing. The previous discussion between the two NOCs took place in March 2025. This time, the parties addressed issues related to the upcoming election of the World Boxing Federation president. On behalf of the Saudi NOC, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Bin Faisal Al Saud expressed his full support for Gennady Golovkin’s candidacy.

At the close of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening and expanding bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported that Golovkin emerged as a top nominee for the International Boxing Hall of Fame of 2026.