Gennady Golovkin donates signed boxing gloves to Military-historical museum of Armed Forces

The donation was a landmark event for both the museum and National Guard personnel. It held special significance for Marlen Suramayev, a conscript with the National Guard's 5573 military unit in Astana, who has admired Golovkin since childhood.

A native of Almaty, Suramayev trained in boxing for many years before beginning his military service. The Republican Sports College graduate is a Candidate for Master of Sport, a two-time silver medalist at the Kazakhstan Championships and an Almaty champion. He said Golovkin's example strengthened his belief that high-level results are achieved through discipline, perseverance, and daily hard work.

As part of the National Guard's Honor Guard Company, Suramayev recently appeared in a congratulatory video marking Golovkin's induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He said the donation of the champion's signed gloves to the museum made the occasion especially memorable for him.

Golovkin's autographed boxing gloves rarely find their way into museum collections. They will now be displayed at the Military Historical Museum of the Armed Forces, where they are expected to serve as a symbol of continuity between generations and inspire young servicemen to strive for new achievements.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a team of mountaineers from the Mountain Training Center of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces Special Operations Forces had successfully climbed Denali.