Gennady Golovkin nominated for ISSA vice president

Golovkin's candidacy has passed the required screening procedures for compliance with qualification and ethical requirements. Representing the NOC of Kazakhstan, he has been registered as a candidate for election to the ISSA Executive Committee for the 2026-2029 term. The official list of candidates has been circulated to all ISSA member NOCs.

The election will take place on September 12, 2026, during the 15th ISSA General Assembly in Taif, Saudi Arabia.

The ISSA brings together the National Olympic Committees of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states, with the Islamic Solidarity Games among the major sporting events held under its auspices.

Previously, it was reported that Gennady Golovkin became the first Kazakh boxer to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Canastota, New York.

It was also reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Golovkin on IBHOF induction.