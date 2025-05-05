President Tokayev greets General Secretary of Vietnam’s Communist Party Tô Lâm at airport in Astana

As part of the visit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tô Lâm will hold bilateral talks in narrow and expanded formats as well as sign a number of key documents.

Photo credit: Akorda

While greeting Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Kazakh President Tokayev said he believes that the visit is of historic in nature and will give an additional impetus to expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Kazakh leader also shared his impressions of his visit to Vietnam, calling for boosting comprehensive ties in different sectors, as well as highlighted the untapped cooperation potential the countries are yet to unlock.

In turn, Tô Lâm expressed gratitude to President Tokayev and the entire people of Kazakhstan for the hospitality, noting that Kazakhstan and Vietnam have years-long friendship ties.

As earlier reported, in an interview with the Kazinform News Agency, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, Bui Thanh Son, discussed the state of Kazakhstan-Vietnam relations.