General Assembly adopts resolution on UN-SCO cooperation

The resolution, introduced by China and co-sponsored by nearly 40 countries, including all SCO member states, highly commends the constructive role of the SCO in promoting regional peace, development, mutual trust and cooperation.

The resolution, adopted September 5, speaks highly of the SCO's efforts in supporting the work of the United Nations and expresses support for strengthened dialogue and collaboration between the UN and the SCO.

Geng Shuang, charge d'affaires of the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations, introduced the draft resolution at the General Assembly. Geng noted that since its founding 24 years ago, the SCO has continued to grow under the guidance of the Shanghai Spirit and has become the world's largest regional organization.

The most significant highlight of the SCO Tianjin Summit, he said, was Chinese President Xi Jinping's proposal of the Global Governance Initiative, which was warmly welcomed and actively supported by all parties, who agreed that the world urgently needs more effective governance visions and systems, making China's initiative most opportune and relevant.

At Friday's General Assembly session, representatives of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Pakistan, Iran, Cambodia, Cuba, Venezuela and Serbia spoke highly of the SCO Tianjin Summit and the work carried out by China during its rotating presidency.

They emphasized that the resolution's adoption by the General Assembly with overwhelming support reflects the international community's recognition and support of the SCO. The representatives added that the Global Governance Initiative proposed by President Xi meets the needs of the times and will play a crucial role in addressing global challenges and enhancing global governance.

Earlier it was reported that the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution supporting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's initiative “On World Unity for Just Peace, Harmony, and Development."