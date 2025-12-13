Gen Z has the highest burnout at work

Gen Z employees are experiencing burnout at levels higher than any other generation, according to a growing body of international research. Surveys consistently show that young adults are reaching exhaustion earlier in their working lives than previous cohorts, often before turning 30. In the USA, one poll found that one in four adults reported burnout by that age. In the UK, a post-pandemic study measured burnout among Gen Z at about 80%.

A global survey across 11 countries reported burnout in 83% of Gen Z frontline workers and managers, compared with 75% among other employees. Canadian data tell a similar story: 51% of Gen Z respondents reported feeling burned out, higher than Gen X and baby boomers, though slightly below millennials.

Burnout is generally defined as the result of a growing gap between what a job promises and what it actually delivers. That mismatch can take the form of unclear duties, excessive workload, or lacking the resources and support needed to meet expectations.

Burnout usually unfolds in stages, starting with intense fatigue, followed by emotional detachment or cynicism toward work, and eventually a loss of confidence and sense of achievement. Research shows younger workers, women, and those with less job security are especially vulnerable.

Several forces have combined to place Gen Z at particularly high risk. Many entered the workforce during or just after the coronavirus pandemic, a period marked by social isolation, remote work, and disrupted training. Without regular in-person contact, young workers often missed informal learning from colleagues that helps newcomers build confidence and practical skills.

Economic pressures have also intensified. Higher housing and living costs, widening inequality, and more precarious employment have weakened the long-held expectation that higher education leads reliably to stable, well-paid careers. As a result, many young workers feel trapped between heavy workloads and financial insecurity, with limited opportunities for stability or advancement.

At the same time, rapid changes tied to AI and new work models have reshaped workplaces. Hybrid schedules can weaken team connection, automation can remove meaningful context from tasks, and overextended managers may lack the time to guide and mentor staff, leaving younger employees feeling unsupported and disconnected.

Experts stress that recovery from burnout begins with reducing isolation. Building relationships with colleagues through regular check-ins or informal meetings can help rebuild a sense of belonging. Setting boundaries is also important, including clearly defining work availability and rejecting the culture that equates overwork with productivity.

However, individual strategies alone are not enough. Employers play a central role in addressing burnout. Workplaces are encouraged to offer flexible arrangements, expand mental health and wellness support, clarify job expectations, and actively monitor and rebalance workloads before they become overwhelming.

