Gemini now available in Kazakh language

Launched to coincide with Kazakhstan’s Independence Day, the initiative is part of a global expansion of language support for Google’s most advanced AI model so far. The addition of Kazakh — one of 23 new languages introduced with Gemini 3 — allows users in Kazakhstan to use Gemini in their native language on equal footing with the world’s major languages.

The Kazakh-language Gemini interface is already accessible on the web. Users can enable it by selecting Kazakh in their Google account language settings. Support for mobile versions on Android and iOS, along with the rollout of Gemini Live — a real-time conversational mode — is expected soon.

The introduction of the Kazakh-language version of Gemini is part of Google’s broader efforts to develop artificial intelligence in Kazakhstan, including investments in workforce training, digital skills development, and support for developers. According to the company, the adoption of AI in the public sector could deliver significant economic benefits, including increased efficiency in public administration, improved resilience of the budget system, and contributions to overall economic growth.

The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development noted that the availability of global AI solutions in the Kazakh language is an important step toward building a digital state, expanding citizens’ access to technology, and fostering a competitive AI ecosystem.

The ministry added that it will continue cooperation with international technology partners to advance artificial intelligence, localize digital products, and train a new generation of specialists.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev entrusted the Government with building a new AI research institution.