Geely Auto hits record H1 2026 sales as revenue grows

The company announced record sales of more than 1.42 million vehicles, with revenue growing 15 percent year-on-year to 173.6 billion yuan (about 25.58 billion U.S. dollars) during the period.

Marking its sixth consecutive year of positive H1 revenue growth, the company also reported a 46 percent rise in core profit attributable to owners of the parent, reaching 9.68 billion yuan for the period.

Geely Auto's overseas sales rose 158 percent year on year to over 474,000 units for the period, exceeding its total export volume for the whole of 2025.

The automaker, based in Hangzhou, capital of east China’s Zhejiang Province, operates in 114 overseas markets.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Ford and the Chinese automaker Geely Auto announced plans to jointly produce low- and zero-emission vehicles at Ford’s manufacturing hub in Valencia, Spain.