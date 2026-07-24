Ford, Geely team up to produce low-emission vehicles

The joint venture, pending regulatory approval, will be owned two-thirds by Ford and one-third by Geely, which also owns brands such as Volvo, Polestar and more.

It comes amid challenges for the American electric vehicle market and rising global geopolitical tensions driven by U.S. tariff policy.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Ford had recalled 741,195 vehicles in the United States due to a transmission park system problem that could increase the risk of unintended movement.