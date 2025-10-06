GCC GDP rises 3% to $588.1 billion in Q1 2025

Non-oil activities contributed 73.2 percent of GCC’s GDP at current prices in Q1 2025, while oil activities accounted for 26.8 percent, according to the data.

At current prices, the GCC’s GDP grew 0.1 percent in the first quarter of 2025, after recording $587.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Earlier, it was reported the Jordan-GCC trade volume increased to JD2.56b in the first five months of 2025.