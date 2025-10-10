Gazprom to increase gas supplies to Kyrgyzstan

According to the ministry, the forum is one of the key global platforms for discussing global natural gas market development trends, as well as prospects for international cooperation in the changing economic and geopolitical environment.

Photo credit: Kabar

As part of the forum, Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibrayev met with Alexey Miller, CEO of Gazprom.

The parties discussed current and future issues of bilateral cooperation in the gas sector, including Russian gas supplies to Kyrgyzstan and Gazprom Kyrgyzstan's efforts to prepare the country's gas transmission and distribution systems for the autumn/winter period.

Particular attention was paid to increasing investment in gas supply development and fuel storage infrastructure. Taalaibek Ibraev proposed considering increasing annual funding for gasification projects in Kyrgyzstan by at least 1.5 billion soms, while maintaining a stable price for natural gas and ensuring uninterrupted supplies to the republic.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to continue deepening cooperation and agreed on measures to increase natural gas supplies to Kyrgyzstan, especially during the upcoming winter.

