Gaza disarmament plan set for eight-month timeline

According to the plan, disarmament will be part of a broader ceasefire agreement and will be carried out in multiple stages, with both sides fulfilling their obligations simultaneously. In particular, Israel is expected to allow the entry of construction materials and increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, as well as facilitate the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure.

The first phase, lasting about two weeks, provides for a complete cessation of hostilities and the launch of humanitarian mechanisms. Representatives of the Palestinian national committee are also expected to enter Gaza, with plans to transfer administrative authority over the territory to this body.

The second phase, scheduled from day 16 to day 60, includes the start of the disarmament process. Palestinian groups will be required to withdraw heavy weapons and dismantle tunnel infrastructure. In return, Israel is expected to permit the placement of temporary housing and begin practical steps toward reconstruction.

If the conditions are met, the plan envisages a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces and the completion of disarmament by day 251. This would be followed by full-scale reconstruction of Gaza and the lifting of restrictions on the import of certain materials.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that US President Donald Trump said member states of the Board of Peace intend to announce pledges exceeding $5 billion for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.