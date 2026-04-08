Gastro Nomad Festival to promote Mongolia's cuisine

Tourism has been identified by the Government of Mongolia as a priority economic sector, with efforts underway to raise service quality and industry standards.

This year’s theme, Gastro Nomad: Taste & Story, emphasizes the culinary heritage of nomadic culture and its historical narratives.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

The event aligns with national policy goals to develop cultural tourism, promote Mongolian cuisine internationally, and strengthen the skills of young professionals in hospitality.

Gastro Nomad Festival will feature chef and bartender competitions, masterclasses, and performances showcasing national and international culinary traditions.

HORECA Conference will hold panels with speakers from 8–10 countries discussing global hospitality trends, standards, and innovations.

HORECA Hub Zone Exhibition will showcase suppliers’ products and services, B2B networking, partnership building, and investment opportunities.

This year’s program highlights Mongolia’s ambition to merge cultural identity with tourism growth, positioning its culinary traditions as a driver of international appeal.

Recall that, Italian cuisine received UNESCO intangible cultural heritage status.