Gas tank explodes at Semey car wash, fire spreads to nearby homes

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the blaze extended to a truck and two private homes nearby. The area of the fire is currently being assessed.

Emergency response teams are operating at the scene under high-priority status, continuing to extinguish the blaze.

There have been no reports of injuries. The ministry has not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Earlier, it was reported that two pilots were killed Sunday when a contract helicopter crashed while supporting firefighting operations on the Dome Fire in Yosemite National Park, California.