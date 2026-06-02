‘Gangnam Style’ star Psy in hot water over illegal drug prescriptions

According to South Korea police, Psy, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, is accused of receiving prescriptions for Xanax and Stilnox from a university hospital in Seoul between 2022 and 2025. Authorities allege the prescriptions were issued without direct doctor visits and later collected by his manager and other intermediaries.

The Seoul Seodaemun Police Station confirmed that six individuals – including Psy, his manager and physician – were referred to prosecutors last Friday on charges of violating medical law. Current regulations explicitly prohibit proxy prescriptions.

Xanax and Stilnox are commonly used to treat anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders. Due to their high risk of dependence and abuse, South Korean law requires face-to-face medical examinations before such drugs can be prescribed.

Earlier, it was reported that Psy was under police probe over alleged medical law violation.