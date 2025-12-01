Games of the Future 2025 kick off in Abu Dhabi

The opening ceremony was attended by President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and Russian Minister of Sports Mikhail Degtyarev. Distinguished guests also included prominent politicians, athletes, and esports stars.

According to the Committee, Kazakhstani sports clubs are participating in the prestigious tournament in the disciplines of phygital football, phygital basketball, and the phygital shooter CS2.

Kazakhstan is represented by three strong teams: XGoat, winners of the CS2 competition at the Games of the Future 2024 in Kazan; UEL Team, winners of the phygital football qualifiers; and professional basketball club PBC Astana, which includes athletes from the national team.

From December 18 through 23, more than 850 participants from over 60 countries will compete in 11 hybrid disciplines at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

