Gala concert in Aktau brings together 100,000 spectators

Aktau hosted a major gala concert dedicated to the declaration of the city as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.

At the opening ceremony, Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva emphasized that Aktau's recognition as the cultural center of the Turkic world is not only a great honor, but also a significant responsibility for our country.

Phоtо credit: JibekJoly

“Today, Aktau is one of the most creative cities, blending ancient history and the new era. Mangistau region is a unique region where nomadic culture and the settled way of life of coastal peoples beautifully intertwine. Its majestic steppes and scenic coastal landscapes complement each other harmoniously. The spirit of the steppe is imbued with hospitality, wisdom, and virtue,” Aida Balayeva emphasized.

Minister Balayeva pointed out that sacred sites in Aktau, such as Sisem-Ata and Beket-Ata, are valuable not only as religious centers with underground mosques but also as remarkable examples of architecture. The region is also renowned for its outstanding people.

Well-known artists, namely Kazakh performer Kalifarniya, Azerbaijani singer Roza Zergerli, Uzbek pop star Yulduz Usmanova, and other popular entertainers performed at the concert.

A spectacular drone show crowned the evening. A total of 600 drones simultaneously took off to the sky, creating images of swans, saigas, the Sun, the Moon, the famous Bozzhyra tract, the national instrument - kobyz, a bow, and an arrow. The message “Aktau — Cultural Capital of the Turkic World” was also displayed, accompanied by the depiction of the State Flag of Kazakhstan.

Previously, the Head of State has congratulated Aktau on being named as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2025.