GAFT continues to enhance S. Arabia's international trade gains in 2025

In its 2025 annual report, GAFT highlighted its most significant activities and achievements during the year. The Kingdom’s total trade volume in goods and services reached SAR1.381 trillion in 2024. Non-oil exports recorded 13% growth, reaching SAR308 billion, while service exports increased to SAR235 billion, marking a 15% rise compared to the previous year.

At the international level, the Kingdom chaired the General Council of the World Trade Organization for the 2025–2026 term. Commercial attachés also contributed to generating 2,221 export opportunities, reflecting a 17.5% increase compared to 2024. Investment opportunities grew by 19%, reaching a total of 393, underscoring the authority’s role in maximizing the Kingdom’s international trade gains.

The authority invited all interested parties to review the annual report, which outlines its full range of achievements and plans aimed at further strengthening the Kingdom's global trade position and advancing its strategic objectives.

Earlier, it was reported Saudi date exports to Japan jump 67% amid growing global demand.