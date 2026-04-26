Saudi date exports to Japan jump 67% amid growing global demand
The National Center for Palms and Dates reported a significant increase in the value of Saudi date exports in 2025 compared with 2024, reaffirming the Kingdom’s leading position in global date markets, as Saudi dates continue to see strong worldwide demand driven by their high quality, diverse varieties, and broad range of processed products, SPA reports.
The center noted that exports to Japan rose by 67%, further expanding their presence in key Asian markets.
The center attributed this growth to an initiative aimed at facilitating Saudi date exports and expanding access to international outlets by enabling entry into 15 major retail markets, supporting local date companies, and broadening global marketing reach.
Earlier, it was reported Saudi date exports hit a record SAR1.9bn in 2025, up 14.3%.