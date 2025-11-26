Frontrunner in 2027 French presidential polls revealed

A fresh set of polling data in France indicates that Jordan Bardella, president of the National Rally and one of the country’s most prominent young political figures, holds a lead in several tested matchups for the 2027 presidential contest.

According to Odoxa, Bardella would finish first in the final round regardless of the opponent. The poll compared him with a range of political figures across the spectrum, including former prime ministers Gabriel Attal and Edouard Philippe, France Unbowed leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, and moderate left politician Raphaël Glucksmann.

In a hypothetical run-off against Philippe, Bardella would secure about 53%, the survey shows. His projected support rises to 56% against Attal, 58% against Glucksmann, and 74% against Mélenchon. Odoxa cautioned, however, that the presidential vote remains more than a year away and that early leads have not guaranteed victory in past elections.

The results come amid political uncertainty in France following several government changes under President Emmanuel Macron. Analysts say the figures reflect a broader shift in public sentiment and highlight Bardella’s expanding profile.

His rise has been fueled in part by strong engagement on social media, a recent book release, and a national speaking tour. Bardella’s growing visibility has placed him ahead of Marine Le Pen, who has stepped back from electoral politics for now due to a court ruling that restricts her from holding public office for five years. She has appealed the decision, though it is not expected to be resolved in time for the upcoming campaign.

Some experts note that Bardella’s rapid ascent has drawn interest at home and abroad, with observers pointing to his appeal among younger voters. Others have questioned whether his limited government experience would pose challenges if elected.

Odoxa emphasized that political dynamics may change significantly before 2027, noting past examples in which early front-runners did not advance to the presidency.

