Future Minerals Forum in S. Arabia to bring together over 100 countries

The exhibition serves as a global platform, bringing together more than 285 sponsors and exhibitors across the mining and minerals value chain — from exploration and extraction to processing and manufacturing.

This year’s event highlights strong international participation, with 11 national pavilions representing leading mining countries: Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Brazil, Egypt, Morocco, and Pakistan.

The exhibition showcases heavy machinery used in large-scale mining operations, presents digital innovations and AI solutions transforming the sector, features global and local company pavilions, and spotlights startups and small exploration firms driving future mineral discoveries.

The opening coincided with the fifth International Ministerial Meeting, which brought together ministers and senior officials from over 100 countries, underscoring the forum’s role as a hub for global dialogue on mining and resource development.

Notably, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia agreed to strengthen coordination in mining and metallurgical sector.