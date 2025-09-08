Funeral of Giorgio Armani set for September 8 near Piacenza

Armani will be laid to rest in the family crypt, a location he personally chose for a private ceremony, with no more than 20 close relatives and friends expected to attend.

On September 6–7, a public farewell ceremony was held at the Armani/Teatro exhibition complex in Milan. More than 16,000 people paid their respects, including Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala and designer Donatella Versace. On the evening of September 7, the coffin was transported from the exhibition space to Piacenza.

As a sign of respect, all Armani stores and the brand’s official website will remain closed on September 8, resuming operations the following day. The city of Milan and the municipality of Piacenza have both declared a day of mourning.

The final Armani fashion show is scheduled to take place on September 28 at the Brera Gallery in Milan, marking the 50th anniversary of the brand. According to company representatives, the 91-year-old designer worked on the anniversary collection until his last days. A dedicated exhibition will also open at the Brera Gallery.

The renowned Italian fashion designer, entrepreneur, and founder of the Armani Group passed away at the age of 91 on September 4.