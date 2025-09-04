Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passes away at 91

Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects, Armani Group shared in a statement.

The company noted that over the years Armani shaped a vision that extended far beyond fashion, marked by his clarity, curiosity, and ability to connect with people. He became a respected public figure and remained engaged with his community, particularly in support of his home city of Milan.

Giorgio Armani is a company with fifty years of history, built with emotion and patience. Giorgio Armani always made independence – of thought and action – his hallmark. The company is, now and always, a reflection of this spirit. His family and employees will carry the Group forward in respect and continuity of these values, the statement added.

Armani had been in ill health for some time and missed the Group’s men’s fashion week shows in Milan this June, the first time in his career he was unable to attend. Known for personally overseeing every detail of his collections and business operations, from advertising campaigns to backstage model preparations, Armani combined creative talent with business acumen, building a company with annual revenues of around €2.3 billion.

Armani began his career in 1961 as an assistant to designer Nino Cerruti. By the 1970s, he was creating clothing for several Italian brands before launching his first collection under his own name in 1974. In 1975, alongside his friend and business partner Sergio Galeotti, he founded Giorgio Armani S.p.A., which quickly expanded internationally. The following decade saw the creation of Giorgio Armani USA, Emporio Armani, Armani Jeans and the launch of his perfume line, which continues to grow today.

By the late 1980s and 1990s, Armani had opened flagship stores in London, introduced couture with Armani Privé in 2005, and established his reputation as one of the most influential designers in the world.

According to the company, Armani’s family wishes to hold a private funeral, while the public will be able to pay their respects in Milan on September 6–7.

Earlier, it was reported German Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier dies while climbing in northern Pakistan.