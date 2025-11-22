Funeral held for former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney in Washington

Former President George W. Bush led the tributes, recalling Cheney as a trusted colleague and longtime friend during the memorial service. Among those in attendance were former Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Vice President Mike Pence. President Donald Trump and current Vice President J.D. Vance were not invited, according to U.S. media reports.

Cheney served as vice president from 2001 to 2009 and was a central figure in the George W. Bush administration following the September 11 attacks. His tenure helped shape major national security decisions of the period and influenced U.S. foreign policy during the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Born in Nebraska and raised in Wyoming, Cheney entered national politics at a young age, becoming Chief of Staff to President Gerald Ford at 34.

He later served as a member of the House of Representatives for a decade and as Secretary of Defense under President George H. W. Bush.

In recent years, Cheney had become increasingly distant from the Republican Party’s dominant wing and publicly disagreed with President Trump over the 2020 election. His daughter, former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, also parted ways with many Republican colleagues through her work on the committee examining the January 6 Capitol events.

Speaking at the service, Liz Cheney remembered her father as a devoted family man who dedicated much of his life to public service.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dick Cheney died on November 3.