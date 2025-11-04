Former US Vice President Dick Cheney dead at 84

Cheney had a long history of cardiovascular illness, which often required urgent medical treatment and prompted questions about his fitness for public office. According to the statement, he died from complications related to pneumonia, as well as cardiac and vascular disease.

“Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025. He was 84 years old. His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed,” the family shared.

Cheney served as vice president under President George W. Bush between 2001 and 2009, becoming one of the most influential figures in US foreign and security policy. Prior to that, he held senior government positions, including US secretary of defense under President George H.W. Bush from 1989 to 1993, and White House chief of staff to President Gerald Ford in the 1970s, before serving a decade in the House of Representatives.

“Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honour, love, kindness, and fly fishing,” the statement reads. “We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

He is survived by his wife Lynne as well as their two daughters, Liz and Mary, and seven grandchildren.

