Fuel prices in Kazakhstan remain stable, Energy Ministry

During the press briefing at Senate, journalists asked how the prices of Euro-92 gasoline (AI-92) and diesel fuel had changed since the moratorium on price increases came to an end.

“As you know, the fuel market is unregulated and formed through market mechanisms. Prices remain stable. We see that it mainly depends on supply and demand. Currently, we do not observe a supply shortage, and we have over 600,000 tons of petrol and 600,000 tons of diesel. We have sufficient reserves in place to ensure supply,” said Sanzhar Zharkeshov.

He noted that there is no deficit, and the fuel price increase has not been observed.

“As previously mentioned, the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition, along with the regional headquarters in akimats (administrative institutions), constantly monitors and controls the situation to prevent any unjustified or sudden price hikes. Protecting the population and their purchasing power remains our priority,” he added.

To note, on April 1, the moratorium on AI-92 gasoline and diesel price increase expired in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had discovered six new oilfields in Mangystau and Atyrau regions.