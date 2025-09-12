FTC probes AI chatbots over risks to children and teens

The agency noted that chatbots, powered by generative AI, are capable of simulating human-like communication and interpersonal relationships. Officials said the study aims to assess whether companies have adequately evaluated safety risks when these technologies act as “companions” to young users.

“Protecting kids online is a top priority for the Trump-Vance FTC, and so is fostering innovation in critical sectors of our economy,” FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson stated. “As AI technologies evolve, it is important to consider the effects chatbots can have on children, while also ensuring that the United States maintains its role as a global leader in this new and exciting industry.”

The Commission said it is particularly interested in how companies monetize engagement, develop and approve characters, use or share personal data, and enforce community guidelines. The FTC added that its orders were issued under its 6(b) authority, which allows the agency to conduct broad studies without a specific law enforcement purpose.

OpenAI responded that safety remains its highest concern. “Our priority is making ChatGPT helpful and safe for everyone, and we know safety matters above all else when young people are involved,” an OpenAI spokesperson told CNBC in a statement. “We recognize the FTC has open questions and concerns, and we’re committed to engaging constructively and responding to them directly.”

Snap also voiced support for regulatory engagement. “We share the FTC’s focus on ensuring the thoughtful development of generative AI, and look forward to working with the Commission on AI policy that bolsters US innovation while protecting our community,” a company representative said.

Character Technologies, the operator of Character.AI, echoed this sentiment, noting: “We look forward to collaborating with the FTC on this inquiry and providing insight on the consumer AI industry and the space’s rapidly evolving technology.”

Meta declined to comment, while Alphabet and xAI have yet to respond publicly.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that OpenAI study revealed why AI models “hallucinate”.