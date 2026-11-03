Fruit of fortune: How Uzbekistan’s pomegranates are conquering global markets

In recent years, the district has steadily expanded its pomegranate orchards and taken steps to increase yields, create new jobs and strengthen the sector’s export potential.

According to available data, 5,000 of the 9,000 hectares of pomegranate orchards in Surkhandarya region are located in Sherabad district. This accounts for almost 90 percent of the district’s total orchard area of 5,619 hectares.

Photo credit: UzA

Pomegranate cultivation has become a main source of income for local residents. Nearly 16,000 of the district’s 48,000 households grow pomegranates on their household plots. For some families, this provides additional income, while for others, it has developed into a full-fledged business.

Creating favorable conditions for farmers and entrepreneurs plays an important role in the sector’s development. In particular, opportunities to allocate land for horticulture have expanded since 2020, helping establish new pomegranate orchards.

Thanks to their excellent taste, Sherabad pomegranates are in high demand both domestically and internationally. The district exports pomegranates to countries in Central Asia and Europe.

This season, Sherabad district is expected to harvest 87,500 tons of pomegranates, with 30-40 percent of the crop set for export.

Logistics centers have been established in the district to sort, store, and prepare produce for shipment to international markets. These facilities help maintain product quality, boost export volumes, and broaden the range of export destinations.

Earlier, it was reported that Saudi Arabia’s pomegranate farm had boosted ecotourism in the country.