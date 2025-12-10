Fruit and vegetable exports bring Uzbekistan $1.7B in 10M2025

According to the National Statistics Committee reports, export value rose by 39.7 percent compared to the same period last year, while the share of fruits and vegetables in the country’s total exports reached 5.9 percent.

The export structure for the reporting period was as follows:

fruits and berries – 523.2 thousand tons;

vegetables – 524.8 thousand tons;

watermelons and melons – 231.5 thousand tons;

peanuts and nuts – 21.8 thousand tons;

mung bean – 86.2 thousand tons;

other products – 434.3 thousand tons.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea exported food products worth 10.4 billion US dollars from January to November this year, posting a 7% year-over-year growth.