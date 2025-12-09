S. Korea’s food exports set to hit record high

According to the data, South Korea exported food products worth 10.4 billion US dollars from January to November this year, posting a 7% year-over-year growth.

This year’s exports of food products are on track to exceed last year’s figure of 10.7 billion US dollars, which was the highest on record, the agency said.

The Korea Customs Service eyes introducing new HS Codes, or standardized category codes for traded products, for popular food products, such as ramyeon, to support local food exporters.

The agency also seeks to intensify its efforts to crack down on country-of-origin labeling.

