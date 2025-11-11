Former French president Sarkozy released from prison to serve sentence at home

Sarkozy left La Santé prison in Paris on Monday and returned to his residence in western Paris without making public comments.

The former head of state began serving a five-year prison sentence on October 21 for criminal conspiracy in connection with alleged illegal campaign financing from Libya during his 2007 presidential campaign. He has denied any wrongdoing and appealed the verdict, with a new trial scheduled for next spring.

The Paris appeal court ruled that Sarkozy may serve his sentence at home under strict judicial supervision. He is prohibited from contacting officials from the justice ministry, including Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin, as well as others involved in the case. He is also barred from leaving France.

Appearing before the court by video link, Sarkozy said his three weeks in custody had been “gruelling” and called the experience “a nightmare.” He added, “I never had any idea or intention to ask Mr. Gaddafi for any kind of financing. I will never confess to something I didn’t do.”

Earlier, French authorities opened an investigation after Sarkozy reportedly received death threats from an inmate at Paris’s La Santé prison.

The case remains among the most closely watched legal proceedings involving a former French head of state.