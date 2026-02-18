From Yerevan to Karaganda: Rare red-listed predators find new home

The zoo has welcomed three striped hyenas and two African wild dogs. All the animals are young and are currently completing their adaptation to the new environment.

Striped hyenas have been included in the International Red List since 2008 and are the only hyena species found beyond Africa. Their arrival marks the first time this species has been added to the Karaganda Zoo’s collection.

Photo credit: Akimat of Karaganda region

The zoo is now home to two female and one male striped hyena, along with a male and female African wild dog. They arrived from Yerevan under an exchange program, following the earlier transfer of young predators from Karaganda to the Armenian capital.

Zoo director Gulnar Adambekova said negotiations over the transfer lasted about a year.

“Talks on transferring the striped hyenas and African wild dogs took roughly a year. During this time, we prepared a spacious enclosure for them and gathered all the necessary information on their care. Overall, they are not difficult to maintain, and their diet is not exotic. They eat meat, chicken, and live feed — the same as our other predators,” Gulnar Adambekova said.

The animals were transported by air, as ground delivery was ruled out due to low temperatures. Both striped hyenas and African wild dogs are heat-loving species.

The predators are currently in quarantine and under round-the-clock monitoring. Visitors can already catch a glimpse of the new residents, though they are usually asleep during the day, as both species are primarily active at night.

Until spring, the animals will stay in a heated indoor enclosure. Once the weather warms up, they will be relocated to a spacious outdoor habitat near the wolves, where they will have more room and a more comfortable environment.

According to the director, the zoo hopes the new arrivals will fully adapt and eventually produce offspring.

“All the animals are young, healthy, and very active. They have an excellent appetite. Contrary to stereotypes, hyenas are very affectionate and intelligent. In terms of intellect, they are close to primates. Hyenas can remember and distinguish people. They are already closely observing their keepers,” Adambekova noted.

Predators and hoofed animals have traditionally been especially popular with Karaganda residents. This year, the zoo plans to expand its collection by introducing new species, though the administration has not yet revealed which animals are expected to arrive.

