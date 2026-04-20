From Wyoming to Macau: Kazakhstan names 50 offshore zones

The list includes 50 jurisdictions identified as offering preferential tax regimes or failing to provide sufficient transparency in financial operations. Notable entries include specific territories of the United States (the U.S. Virgin Islands, the state of Wyoming, Guam, and Puerto Rico), as well as Andorra, the Bahamas, Belize, Malta, Panama, and the Seychelles.

Besides, the list also covers territories belonging to other nations, such as the Canary Islands (Spain), Macau (China), the Cook Islands and Niue (New Zealand), Aruba and the Antilles (Netherlands), and Madeira (Portugal). Several offshore jurisdictions under British and French sovereignty have also been included.

According to the National Bank, offshore zones are defined as states or territories that provide tax preferences and/or do not require the disclosure of information during financial transactions.

The resolution is intended to regulate operations involving these jurisdictions and to enhance the overall transparency of financial flows.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kaspi.kz (Nasdaq: KSPI) today announced that Tencent, Kaspi.kz Co-Founder and CEO Mikheil Lomtadze, key members of the senior management team, and long-term institutional investors have completed the purchase of 6.0 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) from Baring Fintech Venture Funds (the “Funds”).