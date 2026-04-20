Tencent invests in Kaspi.kz alongside Co-Founder & CEO Mikheil Lomtadze and long-term U.S. institutional investors

Mikheil Lomtadze, CEO and Co-Founder of Kaspi.kz, commented:

“Tencent pioneered the super app ecosystem business model, and we have long admired its ability to combine innovation at scale with disciplined execution. We are delighted to welcome Tencent as one of Kaspi.kz’s largest shareholders.

My own investment, together with those of key members of our senior management team, reflects our strong belief in Kaspi.kz’s Super App business model, long-term strategy and future growth opportunities.

We are also pleased to welcome Spice Expeditions, a globally focused fintech investment firm, and the U.S. university endowments of Washington University and WISIMCO / University of Wisconsin Foundation, as long-term shareholders.

The combination of strategic, management and highly respected institutional capital comes at an exciting time for Kaspi.kz as we build on our market leadership in Kazakhstan and expand into Türkiye.”