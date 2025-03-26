From thin air: New eco-friendly method might be the solution to plastic pollution

In their study, which was published in the Green Chemistry journal, the researchers explain how the connections in PET plastic are broken using an inexpensive catalyst. Following fragmentation, the material is exposed to ambient air, which enables trace moisture to transform PET into terephthalic acid (TPA), a crucial component of plastic.

"Catalytic amounts of AC/MoO₂ selectively convert waste PET into its monomer, terephthalic acid (TPA), within 4 h at 265°C with yields as high as 94% under 1 atm air. Pure crystalline TPA product sublimes from the reaction hot zone, crystallizing on the reactor cold zone, thus avoiding the need for separation and purification steps," the study outlines.

What makes this discovery unique is its simplicity and efficiency compared to traditional recycling methods.

“Unlike traditional recycling methods, which often produce harmful byproducts like waste salts and require significant energy or chemical inputs, our approach uses a solvent-free process that relies on trace moisture from ambient air. This makes it not only environmentally friendly but also highly practical for real-world applications," said Naveen Malik, the study’s first author.

Yosi Kratish, co-author of the study, added that "Most of the technologies that we have today melt down plastic bottles and downcycle them into lower-quality products. What’s particularly exciting about our research is that we harnessed moisture from the air to break down the plastics, achieving an exceptionally clean and selective process."

The technique was also tested on other types of polyester plastics, including polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and polyethylene furanoate (PEF), successfully recovering their corresponding monomers.

