How plastic particles disrupt photosynthesis and threaten ecosystems

According to research published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences USA, microplastics can decrease carbon dioxide absorption and oxygen production by an average of 7–12%. Agricultural crops may experience losses ranging from 6% to 18%, while marine algae could see reductions of 2% to 12%, and freshwater algae between 4% and 14%.

A decline in photosynthesis could lead to a 4–13.5% annual drop in wheat, corn, and rice yields over the next 25 years. Marine ecosystems would also suffer, as a reduction in algae populations could result in a 7% decrease in seafood production. Additionally, if plants lose their ability to efficiently absorb carbon dioxide, it could accelerate global warming.

Scientists are also concerned about the impact of microplastics on living organisms. Studies have shown that these tiny particles increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases in humans and negatively affect the growth and reproduction of many animal species.

Researchers emphasize the urgent need to reduce microplastic pollution. Their calculations suggest that lowering the amount of plastic particles in the environment by just 13% could reduce photosynthesis losses by 30%. However, they warn that without immediate action, the consequences of microplastic pollution could become even more devastating for ecosystems and global food security within the next 70 to 100 years.

