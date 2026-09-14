From the world’s № 1 tennis player to 7,500 runners: Bank RBK in the rhythm of great victories

Three victories. Thousands of people. One shared drive - to move forward.

For Bank RBK, supporting sport means more than investing in elite athletic performance. It means consistently supporting people who set the bar high and take another step towards the summit every day.

“Sport shows clearly how forward momentum begins and continues: first you choose a goal, then you find your pace and, most importantly, you never rest on your achievements. For us at Bank RBK, it is important to stand alongside those who strive for more. Elena Rybakina is showing today that Kazakhstani sport can reach the highest peaks. Ordabasy leads by example, showing that you have to fight for the top spot in every match and until the very last minute. And thousands of Shymkent Marathon participants remind us that sometimes victory simply means staying on your chosen path and crossing your own finish line. That is precisely the energy of moving forward that we always want to support,” said Natalya Akentyeva, Chair of the Management Board of Bank RBK.

Photo credit: Bank RBK

Gifts linking the sporting weekend’s main events provided a special way to continue the celebrations. At the Ordabasy vs Astana match, Symbat Ibraymov, Deputy Chair of the Management Board of Bank RBK, presented a tennis ball signed by Elena Rybakina to a female fan selected using a randomizer. At the marathon, the winner of the women’s 21 km race received the same symbolic gift.

“What matters especially in sport is that one person’s victory can inspire thousands of others. That is why we strive to stand alongside not only great champions, but also everyone who steps onto the pitch, onto the track or up to the starting line with a personal goal. Sometimes a single symbol, a single encounter or a single step is enough to inspire. What matters most is that it leaves you wanting to keep going,” said Symbat Ibraymov as he presented commemorative prizes to participants in the sporting events in Shymkent.

The sporting weekend in Kazakhstan highlighted what matters most: everyone has their own distance to cover, their own opponent and their own summit to reach. But moving forward always begins in the same way - with the decision to keep going along your chosen path and push the boundaries of the impossible every day.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elena Rybakina officially became world № 1 following the WTA rankings update on September 14. She became the 30th player in WTA history to hold the top spot, ending Aryna Sabalenka’s 99-week reign.

License № 1.1.821.135, issued by the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market on July 15, 2026.