From the sky to the polls: Paraglider votes in eastern Kazakhstan

In the city of Oskemen, paraglider Nikolay Petintsev took part in the national referendum on Kazakhstan's new Constitution.

He cast his ballot at Polling Station No. 42, located at School No. 42. According to Petintsev, participating in the vote is an opportunity to demonstrate a proactive civic stance and contribute to the nation’s future.

Nikolay noted that he considers it important not to stand aside during significant events and to remain active in the life of the state.

It should be noted that the polling stations are operating from 7:00 am until 08:00 pm Astana time.